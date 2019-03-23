Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 105,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,656,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

BAC opened at $27.01 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

