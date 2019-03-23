USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1246 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $49.60 on Friday. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

