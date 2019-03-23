US Xpress Enterprises (USX) vs. FIRSTGROUP/ADR (FGROY) Head to Head Contrast

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) and FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for US Xpress Enterprises and FIRSTGROUP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 FIRSTGROUP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 199.55%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than FIRSTGROUP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and FIRSTGROUP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises 1.38% 31.03% 5.77% FIRSTGROUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and FIRSTGROUP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.80 billion 0.18 $24.90 million $1.59 4.16 FIRSTGROUP/ADR $8.48 billion 0.18 -$392.70 million $0.16 7.81

US Xpress Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIRSTGROUP/ADR. US Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIRSTGROUP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Xpress Enterprises beats FIRSTGROUP/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,900 tractors and 16,000 trailers, including 1,650 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America. The company's Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services to approximately 4,000 destinations through a fleet of approximately 1,600 vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The company's First Rail segment operates passenger rail network that provides intercity, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western and TransPennine Express franchises; and passenger rail service. FirstGroup plc was incorporated in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.