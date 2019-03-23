US Capital Advisors Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for SemGroup in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for SemGroup’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on SemGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

SemGroup stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the third quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,843,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after acquiring an additional 555,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,725,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -994.74%.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operate a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

