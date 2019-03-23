Urban Edge Properties (UE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,444,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,512,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,327,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,192,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.56 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

