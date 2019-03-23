Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,013.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.37 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

