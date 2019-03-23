Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.29

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The stock has a market cap of $350.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 416.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

