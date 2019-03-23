UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,291,000 after purchasing an additional 370,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $247.09 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

