United Therapeutics (UTHR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of UTHR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 272,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,416. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,183,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,760,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,775,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,760,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,517,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,624,000 after buying an additional 235,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

