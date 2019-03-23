United Therapeutics (UTHR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.67.
Shares of UTHR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 272,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,416. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.11.
In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,183,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,760,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,775,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,760,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,517,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,624,000 after buying an additional 235,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.