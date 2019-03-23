United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 278,026 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 134,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,864.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/united-services-automobile-association-increases-stake-in-american-eagle-outfitters-aeo.html.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.