United Services Automobile Association Has $3.63 Million Stake in CAI International Inc (CAI)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,882 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CAI International were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CAI International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAI International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In related news, insider Victor Garcia acquired 10,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAI opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.75. CAI International Inc has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. CAI International had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

