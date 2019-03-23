United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Capital World Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,431,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,653,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,009,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,163,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,628,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHGE opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

