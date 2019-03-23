United-Guardian (UG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

UG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.85. 14,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of -0.17. United-Guardian has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

