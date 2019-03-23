Unit (UNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

UNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

UNT stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unit has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unit will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Unit by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65,769 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Unit by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Unit by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 316,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unit by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

