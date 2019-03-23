Unifi (UFI) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti cut shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 243,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,035. The company has a market cap of $383.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unifi has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.80 million. Unifi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 24,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $558,193.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $383,543.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $215,276.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,821.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,195 shares of company stock worth $1,406,480. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

