Uni Select Inc (UNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46. The firm has a market cap of $600.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$25.40.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$554.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uni Select will post 0.980000022790698 EPS for the current year.

UNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Uni Select from C$27.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered Uni Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Uni Select from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Uni Select currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.07.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

