Ultra Clean (UCTT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of UCTT opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $257.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 129,142 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,540,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 83.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

