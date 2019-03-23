Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,841.00 and $122.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.