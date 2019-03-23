Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 533.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 29,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.64, for a total value of $9,999,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,939 shares of company stock valued at $53,946,681. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $330.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

