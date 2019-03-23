UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.08% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RPAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/ubs-oconnor-llc-takes-position-in-retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai.html.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.