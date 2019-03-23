UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 52,417 Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,417 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.17% of Charah Solutions worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRA. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 230,251 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Charah Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Charah Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRA shares. Bank of America downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Charah Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 52,417 Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/ubs-oconnor-llc-sells-52417-shares-of-charah-solutions-inc-chra.html.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.