UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Kingfisher (KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kingfisher to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.25 ($3.35).

KGF opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

In other news, insider Sophie Gasperment acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($29,661.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,194 shares of company stock worth $2,315,158.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

