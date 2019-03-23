UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.15 ($40.87).

FRA:ZAL opened at €34.21 ($39.78) on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

