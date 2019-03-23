Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,720 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

