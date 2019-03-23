Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $266,000 in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,558 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $19.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

