Two Sigma Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERIC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.22). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $63.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

