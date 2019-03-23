Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,104 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $22.14 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

