Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $11.55 Million in Dell Inc. (DELL) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,545,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,862,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,595,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.47.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

