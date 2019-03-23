Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 520,200 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CERN opened at $56.96 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

