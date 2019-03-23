Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $24.76 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 317.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.52% of Toll Brothers worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $24.76 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-24-76-million-position-in-toll-brothers-inc-tol.html.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.