Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.54% of Logitech International worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $864.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Logitech International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

