Tuesday Morning (TUES) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.13

News articles about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a daily sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Tuesday Morning’s analysis:

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

TUES opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.10.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $338.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TUES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. B. Riley raised Tuesday Morning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/tuesday-morning-tues-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-2-13.html.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.