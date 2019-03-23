Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $13.71 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,207.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/trust-department-mb-financial-bank-n-a-has-13-71-million-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.