True North Commercial (TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

True North Commercial has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter.

