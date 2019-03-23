Tribune Publishing (TPCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 99,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,520. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $420.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

