TRAXIA (TMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. TRAXIA has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $45,364.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,353,333 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

