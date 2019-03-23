Traders Sell Lockheed Martin (LMT) on Strength (LMT)

Investors sold shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) on strength during trading on Thursday. $54.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $147.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.69 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Lockheed Martin had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Lockheed Martin traded up $3.03 for the day and closed at $299.01

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,515 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,689,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,628.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

