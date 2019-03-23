Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 224 call options.

AAP opened at $164.84 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,154,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-call-options-on-advance-auto-parts-aap.html.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.