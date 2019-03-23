Traders Buy Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $56.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.58 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $79.47

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 126,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 119,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter.

