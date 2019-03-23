Traders Buy Shares of Direxion (BRZU) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Direxion (BMV:BRZU) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $56.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.21 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Direxion had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Direxion traded down ($2.50) for the day and closed at $33.38

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion (BMV:BRZU) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Direxion were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

