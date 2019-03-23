Town Sports International (CLUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 1081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 38,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,304.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,840,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,720.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 58,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $313,525.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,679.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,543 shares of company stock worth $545,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Town Sports International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Town Sports International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Town Sports International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

