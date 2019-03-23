Tokugawa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (TOK)

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Tokugawa coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. Over the last week, Tokugawa has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Tokugawa has a market capitalization of $4,755.00 and $0.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.01515078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00001454 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001767 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00040911 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Tokugawa

Tokugawa (CRYPTO:TOK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins. The official website for Tokugawa is www.tokugawacoin.com . Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokugawa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokugawa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokugawa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokugawa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

