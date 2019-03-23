Tilray (TLRY) Given a $61.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $61.00 price objective on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Tilray from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.52.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Tilray has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a negative net margin of 157.05%. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,527,093.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 149,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $11,125,266.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,916 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,414 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 7,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

