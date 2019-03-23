TigerCash (TCH) Tops One Day Volume of $21.04 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.03591592 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025033 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000121 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

