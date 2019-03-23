TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 380

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TI Fluid Systems to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 313.33 ($4.09).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $967.02 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

