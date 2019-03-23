Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 45,098 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $300.16 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.23.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,709.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $227,348.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,791 shares of company stock valued at $52,051,838 over the last three months. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

