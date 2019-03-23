Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (CI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1,357.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Cigna worth $30,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 172.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $682,210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $162.42 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

