Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 134,017 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.61% of Guidewire Software worth $39,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 502.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $202,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $199,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,837.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 18,934 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,484,236.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,456.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,834. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

