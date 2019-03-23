TheStreet Upgrades Qiwi (QIWI) to B

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
QIWI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
QIWI stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $20.05.
About Qiwi
Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.