TheStreet Upgrades Qiwi (QIWI) to B

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

QIWI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

QIWI stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 183,251 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 568,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

