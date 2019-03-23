TheStreet Lowers ICU Medical (ICUI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.00.
Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $210.94 and a 1-year high of $321.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.