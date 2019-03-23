TheStreet Lowers ICU Medical (ICUI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $210.94 and a 1-year high of $321.70.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total value of $1,225,899.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $363,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $1,932,712 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

